Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,257,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,662,000 after buying an additional 228,036 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $175,931,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 59.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,459,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,949,000 after purchasing an additional 920,819 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,227,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,240,000 after purchasing an additional 196,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,846,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,097,000 after purchasing an additional 187,940 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of INDA stock opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.29. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $47.60 and a 12-month high of $59.49.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

