Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,638 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,213 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for 1.4% of Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 98.6% in the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $730,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 41,274 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock opened at $122.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.40 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.80.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays cut their target price on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

