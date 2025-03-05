KVH Industries (KVHI) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect KVH Industries to post earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $28.01 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
KVH Industries Price Performance
Shares of KVHI stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26. KVH Industries has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $112.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.68.
KVH Industries Company Profile
