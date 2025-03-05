KVH Industries (KVHI) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect KVH Industries to post earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $28.01 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KVHI stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26. KVH Industries has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $112.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.68.

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

