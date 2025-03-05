Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KURRY remained flat at $35.80 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 517. Kuraray has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.67. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.14.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kuraray had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

