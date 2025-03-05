Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 37.72%.

Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KHNGY traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.00. 17,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,724. Kuehne + Nagel International has a one year low of $43.66 and a one year high of $62.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.84.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions.

