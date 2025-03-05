Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Short Interest Down 25.9% in February

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the January 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Konecranes Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KNCRF remained flat at $74.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.33. Konecranes has a 1-year low of $51.93 and a 1-year high of $74.35.

Get Konecranes alerts:

About Konecranes

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services material handling solutions. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers workstation lifting system, overhead cranes, hazardous environment cranes and hoists, warehouse automation, and core of lifting, such as gears, motors, and controls; and provides crane advisory services.

Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.