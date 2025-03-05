Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 100 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $692,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 56,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total transaction of $459,201.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,224. This represents a 13.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $303.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on General Dynamics from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Vertical Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.71.

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE GD opened at $250.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $239.87 and a 52-week high of $316.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

