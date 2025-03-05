Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Issues Earnings Results

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 7.91%.

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

Shares of KGS stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.29. 1,224,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,384. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 138.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Kodiak Gas Services has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $50.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 565.52%.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, major shareholder Frontier Topco Partnership, L. sold 3,728,677 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $177,112,157.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,771,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,637,842.50. The trade was a 9.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KGS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.09.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

