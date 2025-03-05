Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Bank boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 67,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE:KNX opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.96. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $61.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 98.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNX. Citigroup cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.59.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

