Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.0 days.
Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance
Shares of KLKNF remained flat at $6.22 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $7.49.
Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Klöckner & Co SE
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.