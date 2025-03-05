Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,770 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 18,130 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KGC. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,723,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 295,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,879 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KGC shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

KGC opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.01. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $12.28.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

