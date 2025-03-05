Keysight Technologies (KEYS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/3/2025 – Keysight Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/27/2025 – Keysight Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Keysight Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2025 – Keysight Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/14/2025 – Keysight Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2025 – Keysight Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/9/2025 – Keysight Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $153.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $186.20. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,886,273.91. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

