KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Holdings Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 386,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,733 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 62.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.21, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -273.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Insider Activity

In other KeyCorp news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,983,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,259,509.10. This trade represents a 0.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

