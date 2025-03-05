Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,395 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 234,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $15,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,610,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,503,000 after purchasing an additional 719,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,509,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,713,000 after buying an additional 105,062 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,155,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,267,000 after buying an additional 18,403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,879,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in CMS Energy by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,621,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,077,000 after acquiring an additional 147,540 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.63. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $75.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. Analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $134,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,248,102.34. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 28,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $1,893,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,285.15. This trade represents a 16.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,669,620 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

