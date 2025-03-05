Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,189 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGZ opened at $109.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.27 and a 200 day moving average of $108.96. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $110.89.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

