Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,630,492,000 after buying an additional 1,132,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,827,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,816,898,000 after acquiring an additional 83,997 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,389,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,981,088,000 after acquiring an additional 209,591 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,074,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,797,437,000 after acquiring an additional 240,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,743,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $847,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $449.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $419.70 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $523.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $497.00 to $468.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.67.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

