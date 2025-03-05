Keybank National Association OH Has $56.87 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,931 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $56,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Visa by 10.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,059,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $566,153,000 after purchasing an additional 199,440 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 106,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,242,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 22,787 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,689.82. This represents a 47.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,931. This represents a 94.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,505 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,507. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective (up previously from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $393.00 price target (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.96.

Visa Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE V opened at $351.88 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $366.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $334.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.24. The stock has a market cap of $653.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

