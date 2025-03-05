Keybank National Association OH Has $26.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $26,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $127.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $117.00 and a 52 week high of $140.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.27.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.