Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $3,820,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 408,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 165,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.89.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab bought 3,619,600 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $120,677,464.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 218,063,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,236,389.86. This trade represents a 1.69 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.