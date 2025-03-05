Kellanova (NYSE:K) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.96.

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE:K opened at $82.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.09. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $52.46 and a 52 week high of $83.22.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $9,239,973.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,878,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,577,803.52. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,145,830 shares of company stock worth $93,461,916 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellanova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in K. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,126,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Kellanova by 869.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,579,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,047 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Kellanova by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,388,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,000 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova during the third quarter worth about $107,795,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kellanova by 134.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,383 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

