Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock Price

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SLR Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

SLR Investment Stock Up 0.2 %

SLR Investment stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $960.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.14.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.08 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 40.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 93.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLR Investment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in SLR Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 30,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 15,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Featured Articles

