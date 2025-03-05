Just Group (LON:JUST) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 168.60 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 167.20 ($2.14), with a volume of 1066818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166 ($2.12).

Just Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 160.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 149.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09.

Just Group Company Profile

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

Further Reading

