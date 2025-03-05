Josef El-Raghy Buys 85,327 Shares of AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M) Stock

AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M – Get Free Report) insider Josef El-Raghy acquired 85,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.41 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$34,557.44 ($21,734.24).

Josef El-Raghy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Josef El-Raghy purchased 633,153 shares of AIC Mines stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$251,994.89 ($158,487.35).

AIC Mines Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $224.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

About AIC Mines

AIC Mines Limited explores for, develops, and acquires gold and copper deposits in Australia. It holds interest in the Marymia project comprising an area of approximately 3,600 square kilometers located in the Eastern Gascoyne region of Western Australia; the Eloise copper mine located in North Queensland; and interest in the Lamil project that covers an area of 1,200 square kilometers located in the Paterson Province of Western Australia.

