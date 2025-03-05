Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VONE. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,645,000 after acquiring an additional 25,438 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,927,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $262.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.43. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1-year low of $224.66 and a 1-year high of $279.48.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

