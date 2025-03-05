Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,609 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 65,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $1,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $59.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $66.24. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.79.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,692,934.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,257.78. This trade represents a 70.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

