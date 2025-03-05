Jeffrey A. Jewell Purchases 170 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Stock

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell bought 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.69 per share, with a total value of $16,437.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,204,113.85. This represents a 0.27 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DT Midstream Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $93.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.79.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 91.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DT Midstream from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on DT Midstream from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 225.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 145,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,449,000 after buying an additional 100,825 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $764,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $666,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 185,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after purchasing an additional 67,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,385,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,757,000 after purchasing an additional 202,447 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Further Reading

