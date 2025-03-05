Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Short Interest Down 17.1% in February

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the January 31st total of 3,400,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JEF. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

JEF traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.75. 1,967,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $82.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.62. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.57%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.69%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

