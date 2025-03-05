JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Trading Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.20. Approximately 160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

JD Bancshares Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.32.

Get JD Bancshares alerts:

JD Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

JD Bancshares Company Profile

JD Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for JD Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in South Louisiana. The company offers checking, demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts; commercial, business, real estate, agricultural, mobile home, vehicle, consumer, and mortgage loans; debit and credit cards; and overdraft protection, wire transfer, bill payment, safe deposit box, automatic clearance house origination, online and mobile banking, merchant, and other banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.