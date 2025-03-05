JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Short Interest Up 40.9% in February

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the January 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
JCDecaux Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JCDXF remained flat at $15.43 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $22.30.
About JCDecaux
