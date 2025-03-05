Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Short Interest Update

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,782,300 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the January 31st total of 3,331,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Display Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JNNDF remained flat at $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14. Japan Display has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.19.

About Japan Display

Japan Display Inc designs, manufactures, and sells displays in Japan and internationally. The company offers products for healthcare and medical fields, such as interfaces, display devices, high resolution display devices, and VR systems; industrial use LCD modules; LCD modules for automotive and mobile applications; color OLED display modules for wearables; and Landscape IPS LCD modules for single-lens reflex and high-end compact digital cameras.

