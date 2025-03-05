Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Short Interest Update

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,782,300 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the January 31st total of 3,331,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Japan Display Stock Performance
OTCMKTS JNNDF remained flat at $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14. Japan Display has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.19.
About Japan Display
