James Latham (LON:LTHM) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,020.40 ($13.05) and last traded at GBX 1,032 ($13.20), with a volume of 48816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,065 ($13.62).

The firm has a market cap of £203.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,132.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,249.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 5.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a GBX 7.95 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. James Latham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, washroom collection, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and timber cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

