James J. Whalen Sells 195 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) insider James J. Whalen sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $18,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,092. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

FOUR traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.52. 785,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.87 and a 12 month high of $127.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOUR. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

