Jacob H. Kalpakian Sells 200,000 Shares of 37 Capital Inc (CNSX:JJJ) Stock

37 Capital Inc (CNSX:JJJ – Get Free Report) Director Jacob H. Kalpakian sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.06, for a total value of $12,000.00.
37 Capital Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada. The company has a 33% interest in the Extra High property located to the northeast of Kamloops, British Columbia. It also has royalty interests in various lithium mineral properties located in the Province of Ontario.
