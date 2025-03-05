J.Safra Asset Management Corp Takes Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 646,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,450,000. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF accounts for about 3.0% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, 1858 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of KIE opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $945.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.42. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

