J.Safra Asset Management Corp Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,026,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,413,570,000 after purchasing an additional 92,112 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,684,957,000 after buying an additional 1,376,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,959,535,000 after buying an additional 547,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,527,867,000 after buying an additional 631,761 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,978,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $822,458,000 after acquiring an additional 265,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $208.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.14. The firm has a market cap of $135.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.75 and a 52-week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

