J.Safra Asset Management Corp Increases Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 79.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 20.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 114.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 10.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 124,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 227,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,085 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $175.16 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $124.25 and a fifty-two week high of $178.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.54 and its 200-day moving average is $157.18.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.23.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 535 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $90,794.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,356 shares in the company, valued at $12,109,826.76. The trade was a 0.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total transaction of $205,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,802.19. This trade represents a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,144 shares of company stock valued at $699,367. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

