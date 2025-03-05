J.Safra Asset Management Corp Has $354,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 189.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 428.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.4% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $253.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $162.62 and a 1 year high of $265.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

