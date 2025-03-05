J.Safra Asset Management Corp Buys Shares of 10,585 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,726,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after buying an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,387,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,184,000 after purchasing an additional 302,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,424,795,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $530.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.90 and a one year high of $563.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $549.43 and a 200 day moving average of $538.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.