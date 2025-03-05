J.Safra Asset Management Corp Buys 885 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,744 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on UBER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.81.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $75.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

