J.Safra Asset Management Corp Buys 2,725 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 730.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,954,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237,500 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 158.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,709,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,069,000 after buying an additional 1,659,716 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 410.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,374,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,567,000 after buying an additional 1,105,679 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 81.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,981,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,914,000 after buying an additional 889,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,962,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,832,000 after buying an additional 758,893 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Compass Point increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 5.0 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $73.21 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.