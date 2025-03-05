J.Safra Asset Management Corp Buys 2,090 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 210.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,059,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,191,774,000 after acquiring an additional 817,501 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 403.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 839,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,620,000 after acquiring an additional 672,641 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 250.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 593,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,058,000 after acquiring an additional 424,487 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 433.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 415,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,827,000 after acquiring an additional 337,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,454,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,255,000 after acquiring an additional 286,643 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

SSNC opened at $86.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.63 and a twelve month high of $89.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.03.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 132,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $10,197,995.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,837,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,744,613.10. The trade was a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,411.52. This trade represents a 91.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 474,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,492,778 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

