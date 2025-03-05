J.Safra Asset Management Corp Acquires 840 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 948.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,794,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337,295 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,029,115,000 after buying an additional 2,237,035 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,513,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,408,925,000 after buying an additional 1,345,629 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 31,596.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 718,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,794,000 after acquiring an additional 716,597 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,286,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,382,936,000 after acquiring an additional 487,892 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $194.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.11 and a 12-month high of $220.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,872,804.41. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

