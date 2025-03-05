J Heath Deneke Sells 1,000 Shares of Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) Stock

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,326 shares in the company, valued at $10,454,181. This represents a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $44,280.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $41,960.00.

On Monday, February 24th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $42,630.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $44,230.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $44,980.00.

On Friday, February 14th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $44,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $43,800.00.

On Monday, February 10th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $43,430.00.

On Friday, February 7th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $42,670.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $42,780.00.

Shares of SMC opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.97. Summit Midstream Corporation has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $45.89. The firm has a market cap of $442.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMC. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream in the third quarter worth about $1,576,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,061,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $3,794,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

