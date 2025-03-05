Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock Holdings Increased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $8,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,534,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Itron by 611.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 282,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,128,000 after purchasing an additional 243,102 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Itron by 4,133.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 190,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,347,000 after purchasing an additional 186,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,305,000 after purchasing an additional 83,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,373,000 after purchasing an additional 77,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In related news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $60,199.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,285.40. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $80,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,930.10. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,037 shares of company stock worth $385,815 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Itron Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Itron stock opened at $105.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.13 and a 12 month high of $124.90.

ITRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Itron from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.64.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

