iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Holdings Increased by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3,452.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,090 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

GOVT opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

