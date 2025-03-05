iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $719,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,318,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,810,000 after purchasing an additional 195,047 shares during the period.

GOVT opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

