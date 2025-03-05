iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,587 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Atria Investments Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $45,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. HTLF Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW opened at $97.71 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $107.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.55. The company has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

