iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,050,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,075,000 after purchasing an additional 127,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 485,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,904,000 after purchasing an additional 122,308 shares during the last quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,047,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,479,000. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 303,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 30,970 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.76.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.1802 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.