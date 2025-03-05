iShares Russell 2000 ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IWM)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,012,514 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 39% compared to the average volume of 1,447,170 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,672,147,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,865,251,000 after purchasing an additional 352,358 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,929,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,752,018,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,740,740,000 after buying an additional 199,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,729,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,486,498,000 after acquiring an additional 243,160 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $206.70 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $191.34 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.99. The stock has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.