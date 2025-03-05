iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $206.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.99. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $191.34 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

